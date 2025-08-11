Box office collection: 'Jurassic World Rebirth' nears $800 million

'Jurassic World Rebirth' could finish its run between these numbers

With international earnings now at $473 million, Jurassic World Rebirth could finish its run anywhere between $860 and $875 million if Japan keeps showing up strong.

The movie is still playing in theaters, so if you haven't seen it yet, tickets are up for grabs both online and at the box office.

The Jurassic World franchise clearly isn't losing steam anytime soon!