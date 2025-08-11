Next Article
Box office collection: 'Jurassic World Rebirth' nears $800 million
Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, is about to hit $800 million worldwide.
The film just had a huge debut in Japan with $7.5 million in its first three days—the biggest Hollywood opening there in over two years.
After six weekends, it's pulled in nearly $800 million globally, with $326.78 million coming from US theaters alone.
'Jurassic World Rebirth' could finish its run between these numbers
With international earnings now at $473 million, Jurassic World Rebirth could finish its run anywhere between $860 and $875 million if Japan keeps showing up strong.
The movie is still playing in theaters, so if you haven't seen it yet, tickets are up for grabs both online and at the box office.
The Jurassic World franchise clearly isn't losing steam anytime soon!