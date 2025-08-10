Delhi's new film policy offers ₹5 crore fund for filmmakers

Plans for International Film Festival

This isn't just about movies—Delhi will host an International Film Festival (date not specified) with a ₹30 crore budget, hoping to spotlight local culture and boost tourism.

The city's also making it easier for filmmakers and visitors by upgrading infrastructure, like adding an info counter at IGI Airport.

If it works, Delhi could become more than just a training ground—it could turn into a real hub for stories, jobs, and creative energy.