Delhi's new film policy offers ₹5 crore fund for filmmakers
Delhi's new film policy is aiming big—making the city a go-to place for movie shoots worldwide.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans for a single-window clearance system to speed up filming approvals, plus there's fresh funding (₹3 crore for implementation) to help both Indian and international projects shoot here.
Plans for International Film Festival
This isn't just about movies—Delhi will host an International Film Festival (date not specified) with a ₹30 crore budget, hoping to spotlight local culture and boost tourism.
The city's also making it easier for filmmakers and visitors by upgrading infrastructure, like adding an info counter at IGI Airport.
If it works, Delhi could become more than just a training ground—it could turn into a real hub for stories, jobs, and creative energy.