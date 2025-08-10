'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': BTS clip shows Holland in action

Film's release date, supporting characters, and more

The movie swings into theaters on July 31, 2026, and will feature Hulk, Scorpion, and Punisher alongside Spider-Man—though the main villain is still a secret.

Sony is leaning into practical effects and real stunts this time around, hoping to win over fans who wanted more authenticity after No Way Home's heavy CGI.

The timing of the BTS release lines up with Spidey's comic book debut anniversary—a nice nod for longtime fans.