'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': BTS clip shows Holland in action
Sony just released a behind-the-scenes look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day to mark Peter Parker's birthday.
The clip shows Tom Holland in a fresh Spidey suit, filming action scenes in Glasgow, chatting with fans, and teaming up with director Daniel Destin Cretton.
There's also a mysterious tank scene that has fans buzzing about what it could mean.
Film's release date, supporting characters, and more
The movie swings into theaters on July 31, 2026, and will feature Hulk, Scorpion, and Punisher alongside Spider-Man—though the main villain is still a secret.
Sony is leaning into practical effects and real stunts this time around, hoping to win over fans who wanted more authenticity after No Way Home's heavy CGI.
The timing of the BTS release lines up with Spidey's comic book debut anniversary—a nice nod for longtime fans.