'The Runarounds' on Prime Video: Cast, plot, trailer
Heads up, music and drama fans: "The Runarounds" is landing on Prime Video September 1.
From the team behind "Outer Banks," this new series follows a group of recent high school grads who start a band and chase fame, all while navigating summer romance and some unexpected twists.
Meet the cast and crew
Lilah Pate, William Lipton, and Maximo Salos lead the cast, with Marley Aliah and Axel Ellis joining in.
Jonas Pate directs, alongside producers Shannon Burke, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Josh Pate.
If you loved "Outer Banks" or just want a fresh coming-of-age story with good music vibes, this one's worth checking out!