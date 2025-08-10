Next Article
Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's 'War 2' to release on this date
Get ready—War 2, the sequel to the hit action film War, lands in theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, this sixth chapter in the YRF Spy Universe brings together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for the first time.
Film's story, language, and format
You'll be able to watch War 2 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil across all major formats—think IMAX.
The story picks up with Roshan's Kabir now a villain on the run from Jr NTR's elite agent Vikram.
Cast interactions at recent event
At their first joint event in Hyderabad, Roshan called NTR a "one-take final-take star" and shared how working together pushed them both to give every shot their all.
Kiara Advani also joins the cast in a key role.