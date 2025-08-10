Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's 'War 2' to release on this date Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Get ready—War 2, the sequel to the hit action film War, lands in theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, this sixth chapter in the YRF Spy Universe brings together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for the first time.