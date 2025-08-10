Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' crosses ₹100cr mark in India Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Animated mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha is having a strong run at the Hindi box office. Released on July 25, it's already pulled in ₹113cr in just 17 days—₹34cr of that came from its third weekend alone.

Backed by Kaleem Productions and Hombale Films, the movie clearly struck a chord with audiences.