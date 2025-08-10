Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' crosses ₹100cr mark in India
Animated mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha is having a strong run at the Hindi box office. Released on July 25, it's already pulled in ₹113cr in just 17 days—₹34cr of that came from its third weekend alone.
Backed by Kaleem Productions and Hombale Films, the movie clearly struck a chord with audiences.
'War 2,' 'Coolie' could pose threat to 'Mahavatar Narsimha'
Raksha Bandhan gave the film a big push, adding ₹15cr on just one Sunday.
But things might get tougher soon: War 2 and Coolie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth, hit theaters on August 14, 2025.
With these star-studded releases dropping over Independence Day weekend, all eyes are on whether Mahavatar Narsimha can keep up its momentum.