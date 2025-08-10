Sunjay Kapur's death sparks family tensions over company Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Sunjay Kapur, industrialist and ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, passed away suddenly at 53 during a polo match in the UK.

His death has brought ongoing family tensions over his company, Sona Comstar, into the spotlight.

On Raksha Bandhan, his sister Mandira shared a heartfelt Instagram post promising to protect his legacy, saying she misses him and wishes he was here to guide her through these tough times.