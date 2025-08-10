Next Article
Sunjay Kapur's death sparks family tensions over company
Sunjay Kapur, industrialist and ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, passed away suddenly at 53 during a polo match in the UK.
His death has brought ongoing family tensions over his company, Sona Comstar, into the spotlight.
On Raksha Bandhan, his sister Mandira shared a heartfelt Instagram post promising to protect his legacy, saying she misses him and wishes he was here to guide her through these tough times.
His complicated family dynamics
Kapur's personal life makes things even more complicated—he had two kids with Karisma Kapoor, later married Priya Sachdev (with whom he had another son), and also helped raise Priya's daughter from a previous marriage.
These blended family ties are expected to make any disputes over his will and assets even trickier.