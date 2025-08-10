Why 'Dadi' Ali Asgar rejected 'Bigg Boss 19' offer Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Ali Asgar, best known as Dadi from Comedy Nights with Kapil, shared that he was offered a spot on Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan.

Even though the offer was tempting, he hasn't said yes because he's tied up with his chat show Chaddi Buddy and some film projects.