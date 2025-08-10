Why 'Dadi' Ali Asgar rejected 'Bigg Boss 19' offer
Ali Asgar, best known as Dadi from Comedy Nights with Kapil, shared that he was offered a spot on Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan.
Even though the offer was tempting, he hasn't said yes because he's tied up with his chat show Chaddi Buddy and some film projects.
Ali also thanked his fans and Kapil Sharma
Ali took a moment to thank his fans and Kapil Sharma, saying, "Main Kapil ka bhi shukarguzar hoon ke main aise ek show ka hissa raha... Thank you, audience."
He clearly values the love and opportunities he's received so far.
This season comes with a unique twist
This season comes with a twist: the "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" theme.
Contestants get more power to make decisions in a Parliament-style house—so expect some interesting strategy shifts and maybe even new kinds of drama.
Ali's current focus is on his chat show, films
Ali hasn't been able to team up with Kapil lately because of remote film shoots and personal stuff like his daughter's admission.
Right now, he's focused on Chaddi Buddy and other projects beyond TV comedy.