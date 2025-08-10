Next Article
Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' becomes 1st Indian show at TIFF Primetime
Hansal Mehta's new series, Gandhi, is making waves as the first Indian show ever picked for the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Primetime line-up.
Inspired by Ramachandra Guha's biographies, season one dives into Gandhi's early years in India, London, and his life-changing time in South Africa.
'Gandhi' took a lot of research and collaboration
Directed by Mehta with music from A.R. Rahman, the show stars Pratik Gandhi, Tom Felton, and Kabir Bedi—who'll all be at the TIFF premiere.
The project took a lot of research and collaboration with Siddhartha Basu and Guha.
Sameer Nair from Applause Entertainment called it a "moment of immense pride" to share such a personal story during TIFF's milestone 50th anniversary.