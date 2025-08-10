Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' becomes 1st Indian show at TIFF Primetime

'Gandhi' took a lot of research and collaboration

Directed by Mehta with music from A.R. Rahman, the show stars Pratik Gandhi, Tom Felton, and Kabir Bedi—who'll all be at the TIFF premiere.

The project took a lot of research and collaboration with Siddhartha Basu and Guha.

Sameer Nair from Applause Entertainment called it a "moment of immense pride" to share such a personal story during TIFF's milestone 50th anniversary.