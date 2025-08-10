NewsBytes Explainer: Why John Abraham isn't shy about his physique
John Abraham isn't shy about his onscreen persona—he knows his physique is a big part of it.
"I'm not apologetic about the body... I'm a marketing person also. So if it was about the body, I'd market the body," he shared, showing he's comfortable using his looks as part of his brand in movies like Dostana and Pathaan.
'Jism' was a big hit, catapulting him to stardom
Starting out as a model, John made an impact with his debut in Jism (2003), where both his performance and physical presence got noticed.
That early attention set him up as someone who brings a strong physical presence to every role.
John's production house focuses on meaningful action films
Since launching his own production house, John's become picky with projects, focusing on meaningful action films that matter to him.
His latest, Tehran—a spy thriller—drops on Zee5 this August 14, continuing his run of action-packed roles with real substance.