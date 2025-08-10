NewsBytes Explainer: Why John Abraham isn't shy about his physique Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

John Abraham isn't shy about his onscreen persona—he knows his physique is a big part of it.

"I'm not apologetic about the body... I'm a marketing person also. So if it was about the body, I'd market the body," he shared, showing he's comfortable using his looks as part of his brand in movies like Dostana and Pathaan.