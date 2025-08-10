Next Article
'The Office' gets reboot with 'The Paper': Release date, cast
The Office is getting a fresh spin with The Paper, set in a quirky newspaper office in Toledo, Ohio.
This new show follows The Truth Teller staff as they try to keep print alive in the digital age.
Oscar Nunez returns, and the same documentary crew from The Office is back behind the camera.
'The Paper' release date, cast, and more
The Paper drops on Peacock September 4, 2025, kicking off with four episodes.
Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore star alongside Melvin Gregg and Chelsea Frei. Fun fact: Steve Carell shared that Gleeson reached out for advice before joining.
After launch, two new episodes will roll out each week until September 25—so there's plenty for both longtime fans and newcomers to enjoy!