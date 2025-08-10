'Pa Va,' a film on friendship, arrives on streaming platform
"Pa Va," the Malayalam comedy-drama about two elderly friends from Central Travancore, is now streaming on Manorama Max—just over nine years after its 2016 release.
Directed by Sooraj Tom, the film follows Devassy Paappan (Murali Gopy) and his friend Varkichan (Anoop Menon) as they navigate life and its challenges.
New viewing options for international audiences
"Pa Va" is available to stream with English subtitles, making it more accessible for new viewers.
Manorama Max continues to expand its Malayalam film library, adding titles like "Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal" and "Shanthamee Raathriyil," with more coming soon.
Supporting cast and soundtrack
Written by Ajish Thomas, the film features familiar faces like Indrans and KPAC Lalitha.
The soundtrack by Anand Madhusoodanan includes the catchy hit "Podimeesa," adding to the movie's charm.