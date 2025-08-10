'Pa Va,' a film on friendship, arrives on streaming platform Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

"Pa Va," the Malayalam comedy-drama about two elderly friends from Central Travancore, is now streaming on Manorama Max—just over nine years after its 2016 release.

Directed by Sooraj Tom, the film follows Devassy Paappan (Murali Gopy) and his friend Varkichan (Anoop Menon) as they navigate life and its challenges.