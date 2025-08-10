Next Article
'Stuck on You' is coming to streaming: Where to watch
The Farrelly brothers' 2003 comedy "Stuck on You" is coming back—this time to streaming.
Starting August 14, 2025, you can catch Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear as conjoined twins Bob and Walt Tenor, who swap small-town life for Hollywood dreams.
Things get wild when Cher casts Walt in her TV show, turning their world upside down.
Where to stream 'Stuck on You'
"Stuck on You" will be streaming exclusively on Hulu. If you missed it in theaters or just want a nostalgia trip, now's your chance.
Meanwhile, Damon will be seen in 'The Odyssey'
After this comedy classic hits Hulu, keep an eye out for Damon starring as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey," alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.
The trailer's already making waves for its scale and cast.