'Stuck on You' is coming to streaming: Where to watch Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

The Farrelly brothers' 2003 comedy "Stuck on You" is coming back—this time to streaming.

Starting August 14, 2025, you can catch Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear as conjoined twins Bob and Walt Tenor, who swap small-town life for Hollywood dreams.

Things get wild when Cher casts Walt in her TV show, turning their world upside down.