Nicole Kidman's 'Babygirl' is a surprise hit: Here's why

Box office success and streaming charts

Made on a $20 million budget, "Babygirl" pulled in $28.1 million from North America and $36.4 million internationally—totaling over $64 million worldwide and easily clearing its break-even mark.

It's now ranked sixth on HBO's global streaming charts and cracked the top three in France, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

The movie also topped charts in Albania and Bosnia, holds a 76% critic score (but just 48% from audiences) on Rotten Tomatoes.