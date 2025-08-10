Nicole Kidman's 'Babygirl' is a surprise hit: Here's why
Nicole Kidman stars in "Babygirl," a 2024 Dutch-American erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn, alongside Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde.
Released last December, the film blends mature themes with suspense and has quietly become a hit, even though reviews were mixed.
Since its streaming debut on HBO Max Europe in April 2025, it's been gaining serious traction.
Box office success and streaming charts
Made on a $20 million budget, "Babygirl" pulled in $28.1 million from North America and $36.4 million internationally—totaling over $64 million worldwide and easily clearing its break-even mark.
It's now ranked sixth on HBO's global streaming charts and cracked the top three in France, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
The movie also topped charts in Albania and Bosnia, holds a 76% critic score (but just 48% from audiences) on Rotten Tomatoes.
Why you should watch it
If you're into edgy thrillers or want to see Nicole Kidman back in the spotlight, "Babygirl" could be worth your time—especially if you like movies that spark conversation online.