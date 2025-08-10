Next Article
'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat': Sonam-Harshvardhan's film gets new release date
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, the upcoming romantic thriller starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has a new release date—October 21, 2025.
It was originally set for October 2 but got pushed to October 21, aligning with the festive season.
The latest poster shows the leads in a pretty emotional moment, setting the mood for what's to come.
Film dives into themes of love, passion, obsession
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Anshul Garg, filming wrapped up in June with a special celebration where Rane even shared some behind-the-scenes footage.
Things got a bit dramatic when a pyrotechnic mishap happened at the event—luckily, no one was hurt.
The movie dives into themes of love, passion, and obsession, promising some intense chemistry between Rane and Bajwa.