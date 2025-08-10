Next Article
'Bollywood shouldn't need West's validation': Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui thinks Bollywood should stop looking to the West for approval.
He points out that every industry has its hits and misses, saying, "We shouldn't need validation from the West."
He also gave a shoutout to Indian legends like Naseeruddin Shah and the late Irrfan Khan for their talent.
On work front, upcoming films and roles
Siddiqui's next film, Main Actor Nahi Hoon, has him playing a struggling actor in Germany who mentors a Mumbai woman over FaceTime—a role inspired by his own early struggles.
He's also set for Raat Akeli Hai 2 and Thama, showing he's all about taking on diverse and challenging roles to keep growing as an artist.