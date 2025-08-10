'Bollywood shouldn't need West's validation': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Nawazuddin Siddiqui thinks Bollywood should stop looking to the West for approval.

He points out that every industry has its hits and misses, saying, "We shouldn't need validation from the West."

He also gave a shoutout to Indian legends like Naseeruddin Shah and the late Irrfan Khan for their talent.