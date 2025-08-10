Next Article
Anubhav Sinha explains why Bollywood is struggling financially
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha (of Mulk and Thappad fame) opened up about Bollywood's financial struggles, saying the real issue isn't theaters versus OTT—since the industry always adapts—but that streaming platforms are now buying fewer films, which has seriously hit traditional revenue streams.
His suggestions to fix the problem
Sinha pointed out that Bollywood has become too dependent on OTT deals and is also losing money to piracy on apps like Telegram.
He also called out multiplexes for being too pricey for most people, and said bringing back affordable single-screen theaters could help make movies accessible again—and keep the industry healthier.