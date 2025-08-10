Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' OTT update Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

If you were waiting to stream Pawan Kalyan's historical action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, you'll have to hang on a bit longer.

The film, which hit theaters on July 24, 2025, and stars Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal alongside Kalyan, follows Veera Mallu's daring mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.