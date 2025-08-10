Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' OTT update
If you were waiting to stream Pawan Kalyan's historical action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, you'll have to hang on a bit longer.
The film, which hit theaters on July 24, 2025, and stars Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal alongside Kalyan, follows Veera Mallu's daring mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Why is Amazon delaying 'HHVM's premiere?
Amazon Prime Video originally planned the digital premiere for August 15, lining up with Independence Day.
But with Rajinikanth's Coolie dropping in theaters on August 14, Amazon is now eyeing August 21 or August 28 for Hari Hara Veera Mallu's OTT debut—just to avoid a streaming clash.
More about the films
Coolie is a Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth as Deva, while Hari Hara Veera Mallu is available in Telugu.
Both films are packed with big names and high-energy stories—so plenty of options for your next movie night!