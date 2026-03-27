Box office collection: Nivin Pauly's 'Prathichaya' sees slow start
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly's new political thriller Prathichaya opened to a pretty quiet first day, collected ₹65 lakh net on opening day; India gross ₹75 lakh and worldwide gross ₹75 lakh.
Even with a wide release across 755 shows, the film had to compete with other big titles like Aadu 3 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which made its box office debut a bit tougher.
How did the day pan out for 'Prathichaya?'
While morning shows saw low attendance (just 12.75%), more people started showing up as the day went on: occupancy climbed to over 37% by night.
Whether Prathichaya picks up steam will depend on audience buzz and word-of-mouth in the coming days.