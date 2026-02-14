Box office collection: Sasikumar's 'My Lord' sees low turnout
"My Lord" is a Tamil political satire by Raju Murugan, starring M Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar.
The film follows a couple forced to deal with bizarre bureaucracy after being declared dead, tackling issues like organ trafficking and healthcare corruption through a philosophical lens.
Despite its unique premise, the movie opened quietly on February 13.
Looking at the film in numbers
The film collected ₹35 lakh in Tamil Nadu on day one, with an overall occupancy of just 11.47%.
Attendance was patchy—morning shows saw only 6.8%, while night shows peaked at 15.3%.
"My Lord" hasn't yet found its crowd.
Here's what critics said about the film
Critics have praised the lead actors for their subtle performances and appreciated the film's sharp take on real-world issues in healthcare and corruption.
Some felt the satire gets lost when things turn melodramatic mid-film.
If you're into movies that mix social commentary with dark humor—even if they're not perfect—this one might be worth checking out.