Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' sees drop; total reaches ₹64cr
What's the story
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, experienced a significant drop in its box office earnings on Wednesday. The devotional drama raked in ₹4.25 crore net in India on its sixth day, according to Sacnilk. This decline has now pushed the overall India net earnings to ₹49.1 crore with a total of 7,070 shows across India on Day 6 alone!
Collection details
Looking at the film in numbers
The film had a strong start, earning ₹8 crore on its opening day (September 25).
The first Saturday saw an increase in earnings with ₹11.25 crore, followed by a peak on Sunday at ₹14.35 crore.
However, the collection took a dip to ₹5.25 crore on Monday and slightly improved to ₹6 crore on Tuesday before dropping again on Wednesday to ₹4.25 crore net in India.
Global performance
International collections and worldwide gross
In addition to its domestic earnings, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest also made ₹50 lakh from international markets on Wednesday. This brings the film's overseas gross collection to ₹5 crore.
When combined with its domestic gross, the film has now achieved a worldwide gross collection of ₹63.42 crore since its release on September 25.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest'
The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is set around a 400-year-old Van Devi temple in Bihar. The story blends the backdrop of an ancestral village with themes of faith and supernatural forces.
Malhotra plays Rishi, a rational Mumbai-based engineer who visits his ancestral village during Chhath Puja. His return sparks a conflict with beliefs that challenge his worldview, leading him to enter a forbidden forest and trigger a supernatural event.