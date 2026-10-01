Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' sees drop; total reaches ₹64cr

The film had a strong start, earning ₹8 crore on its opening day (September 25).

The first Saturday saw an increase in earnings with ₹11.25 crore, followed by a peak on Sunday at ₹14.35 crore.

However, the collection took a dip to ₹5.25 crore on Monday and slightly improved to ₹6 crore on Tuesday before dropping again on Wednesday to ₹4.25 crore net in India.