Box office cools for Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' amid 'Jailer 2'
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 kicked off with massive numbers, but things have cooled down in its third week.
The film just made ₹5.25 crore on its day 13, its lowest single-day so far, bringing the total to ₹328.75 crore.
Now, with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hitting theaters, Drishyam 3 has some serious competition for audience attention.
'Drishyam 3' historic opening 66.75cr
Drishyam 3 wasn't always struggling: it actually had a historic opening, scoring ₹27 crore in advance bookings and pulling in ₹66.75 crore on day one (the third-highest for any Hindi film).
But with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hitting theaters, it'll be interesting to see if it can keep up the momentum or if its big run is winding down.