Box office cools for Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' amid 'Jailer 2'

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 kicked off with massive numbers, but things have cooled down in its third week.

The film just made ₹5.25 crore on its day 13, its lowest single-day so far, bringing the total to ₹328.75 crore.

Now, with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hitting theaters, Drishyam 3 has some serious competition for audience attention.