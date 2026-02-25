Box office: 'Couple Friendly' earns 386% return on investment
Couple Friendly, a Telugu romantic drama that dropped on February 14, is making waves at the box office.
Directed by Ashwin Chandrasekar and produced by UV Concepts, it stars Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi as a modern couple navigating today's relationships.
The cast also features Yogi Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, and Livingston.
Film's budget vs collection
The film pulled in ₹1.1 crore on opening day and hit ₹8.13 crore in just 10 days—pretty wild for a movie made on just ₹1 crore!
Its global gross stands at ₹12.67 crore so far, with an impressive 386% return by day six.
Why you should watch it
Critics have praised the direction, writing, and especially the chemistry between Sobhan and Varanasi.
Viewers are connecting with its honest take on modern love—plus the visuals and music (by Aditya Ravindran) are getting shoutouts too.
If you're into relatable romance with fresh vibes, this one's worth checking out!