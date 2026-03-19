Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Dhurandhar' and 'Jawan's Day-0 records Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, hit theaters on March 19 and immediately made waves.

With paid previews starting a day early, the paid previews collected roughly ₹43-48 crore net in India, higher than the first Dhurandhar's opening day (around ₹28-33 crore).