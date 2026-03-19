Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Dhurandhar' and 'Jawan's Day-0 records
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, hit theaters on March 19 and immediately made waves.
With paid previews starting a day early, the paid previews collected roughly ₹43-48 crore net in India, higher than the first Dhurandhar's opening day (around ₹28-33 crore).
'Dhurandhar 2': Day-1 collections in India and worldwide
On Day one, Dhurandhar 2 collected about ₹51.6 crore gross in India and reached about ₹73.85 crore worldwide gross, including a strong overseas showing.
Advance bookings were off the charts too: BookMyShow recorded 2.41 million pre-sales (Day-0), surpassing Jawan's 1.65 million.