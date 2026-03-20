Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Pathaan,' but misses this record
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new film Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, opened with a solid $2 million from paid previews in the US
While that's impressive, it still falls short of the $3.9 million record set by Kalki 2898 AD back in 2024.
'Dhurandhar 2' needs to hit ₹1,000cr mark to survive
With screenings in 725 US theaters and positive early reviews, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to pull in $6 million to $9 million over its first weekend.
Globally, it's already made ₹159.25 crore (mostly from India), but with a massive production budget—up to ₹475 crore—the film needs to hit ₹1,000 crore worldwide just to break even.
The race is on!