Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Pathaan,' but misses this record

'Dhurandhar 2' needs to hit ₹1,000cr mark to survive

With screenings in 725 US theaters and positive early reviews, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to pull in $6 million to $9 million over its first weekend.

Globally, it's already made ₹159.25 crore (mostly from India), but with a massive production budget—up to ₹475 crore—the film needs to hit ₹1,000 crore worldwide just to break even.

The race is on!