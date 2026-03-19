Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Stree 2,' 'OG' records

Paid previews, 1st day collection

Paid previews alone brought in ₹44 crore net from over 12,000 shows, easily beating previous records set by Stree 2 (₹10 crore) and OG (₹25 crore).

The first full day added another ₹45.14 crore net from nearly nine thousand shows.

Advance bookings were wild too: around ₹200 crore and BookMyShow saw a record-breaking 109,000 tickets sold per hour, even with ticket prices topping ₹400.