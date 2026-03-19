Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Stree 2,' 'OG' records
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, just made a huge splash.
Released worldwide on March 19 as a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, this action-packed Bollywood film is already making headlines for its record-breaking start.
Paid previews, 1st day collection
Paid previews alone brought in ₹44 crore net from over 12,000 shows, easily beating previous records set by Stree 2 (₹10 crore) and OG (₹25 crore).
The first full day added another ₹45.14 crore net from nearly nine thousand shows.
Advance bookings were wild too: around ₹200 crore and BookMyShow saw a record-breaking 109,000 tickets sold per hour, even with ticket prices topping ₹400.
Why you should watch the film in theaters
If you love big-screen action and all-star casts (think Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt), Dhurandhar 2 is tough to miss.
With packed theaters and massive buzz everywhere, it's clearly the movie everyone's talking about right now.