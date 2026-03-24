Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' collects over ₹619 crore in India

Film sets new records, including highest-ever paid previews collection

In just five days, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in over ₹619 crore at the Indian box office. It set a new record for paid previews with around ₹43-44 crore net and had an opening day haul of ₹102.55 crore net.

Even after a slight dip on day two, it bounced back strong over the weekend with collections hitting up to ₹114.85 crore net across multiple languages.