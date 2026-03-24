Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' collects over ₹619 crore in India
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, a Hindi spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is the sequel to the blockbuster and stars Ranveer Singh as the undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari.
With a star-studded cast including Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, the film picks up right where the action left off, packed with suspense and high-stakes drama.
Film sets new records, including highest-ever paid previews collection
In just five days, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in over ₹619 crore at the Indian box office. It set a new record for paid previews with around ₹43-44 crore net and had an opening day haul of ₹102.55 crore net.
Even after a slight dip on day two, it bounced back strong over the weekend with collections hitting up to ₹114.85 crore net across multiple languages.
Worth watching if you're into fast-paced thrillers
If you're into fast-paced thrillers or just want to see Ranveer Singh in top form alongside an all-star cast, Dhurandhar 2 is definitely worth checking out, especially if you like being part of what everyone's buzzing about right now!