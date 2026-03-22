Box office: 'Dhurandhar' collects ₹500cr globally, sets new records

'Dhurandhar' dominates both domestic and international markets

The film kicked off with ₹43 crore from previews and shattered opening day records at ₹102.55 crore, outperforming biggies like Pathaan and Jawan.

By Day 2, it had already crossed ₹226 crore net in India. Day 3 added another ₹113 crore, and by Day 4 (March 22), the net total stood at about ₹345 crore domestically (gross around ₹411 crore).

Globally, it soared past ₹500 crore by Day 3, with overseas fans contributing nearly ₹97 crore.