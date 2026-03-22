Box office: 'Dhurandhar' collects ₹500cr globally, sets new records
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making serious waves, raking in around ₹345 crore net across India just four days after release.
This action-packed sequel brings back the spy thriller vibe, starring Ranveer Singh as Humza Ali Mazari alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.
With a four-hour runtime and plenty of twists, it's definitely not your average movie night.
'Dhurandhar' dominates both domestic and international markets
The film kicked off with ₹43 crore from previews and shattered opening day records at ₹102.55 crore, outperforming biggies like Pathaan and Jawan.
By Day 2, it had already crossed ₹226 crore net in India. Day 3 added another ₹113 crore, and by Day 4 (March 22), the net total stood at about ₹345 crore domestically (gross around ₹411 crore).
Globally, it soared past ₹500 crore by Day 3, with overseas fans contributing nearly ₹97 crore.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-energy action flicks loaded with suspense and a star-studded cast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is hard to skip, especially given its record-breaking run.
Perfect for anyone who loves big-screen thrills or just wants to see what all the buzz is about!