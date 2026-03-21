Box office: 'Dhurandhar' rakes in ₹226cr+ in 2 days Entertainment Mar 21, 2026

Ranveer Singh's latest action thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is off to a roaring start, pulling in an estimated two-day net of between about ₹154 crore and ₹226 crore at the Indian box office.

Even with some technical hiccups during paid previews on March 18, fans still showed up in big numbers.

The film released on March 19 in India and most overseas territories, coinciding with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi and ahead of Eid.