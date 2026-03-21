Box office: 'Dhurandhar' rakes in ₹226cr+ in 2 days
Ranveer Singh's latest action thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is off to a roaring start, pulling in an estimated two-day net of between about ₹154 crore and ₹226 crore at the Indian box office.
Even with some technical hiccups during paid previews on March 18, fans still showed up in big numbers.
The film released on March 19 in India and most overseas territories, coinciding with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi and ahead of Eid.
'Dhurandhar' minted ₹102cr+ on day 1
Day one saw earnings of ₹102.55 crore (with nearly 60% Hindi occupancy), followed by another ₹80.72 crore on day two.
That brings the total haul to an impressive ₹226.27 crore net and about ₹269.39 crore gross in India alone!
Despite preview glitches at major chains like PVR, the global collection hit a strong ₹236.63 crore right out of the gate.
OTT, TV premiere details
If you missed it in theaters or want to rewatch it later, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is reported to be headed to JioHotstar after its theatrical run. Star Gold has also picked up satellite rights for TV premieres.
This sequel packs a star-studded cast (R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi) and is available in five languages including Hindi and Telugu.