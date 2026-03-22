Box office: 'Dhurandhar' sequel crosses ₹500cr globally in just 3 days
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, an action-packed spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is smashing records at the box office.
Released on March 19 in five languages, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and traces Karachi gang wars and elements inspired by various real-life geopolitical events.
The cast also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is 1 of India's top openers
The hype was real: pre-release previews alone brought in ₹43 crore from over 500,000 tickets.
Opening day saw a massive ₹102.55 crore net (₹99.10 crore in Hindi), making it one of India's top openers ever.
Even with a slight dip to ₹80.72 crore on day two, it remained one of the strongest early runs among recent big releases.
By day three, earnings jumped again to over ₹112 crore net, bringing the India net to about ₹339 crore after three days (about ₹345 crore after four days, live) while crossing ₹500 crore worldwide.
Worth watching for action and thrills
If you're into high-stakes action thrillers with historical twists and a star-studded cast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is worth checking out, especially if you loved last year's blockbuster Dhurandhar.
It brings big-screen energy and plenty of buzz for anyone looking for an adrenaline rush at the movies!