Box office: 'Dhurandhar' sequel crosses ₹500cr globally in just 3 days

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is 1 of India's top openers

The hype was real: pre-release previews alone brought in ₹43 crore from over 500,000 tickets.

Opening day saw a massive ₹102.55 crore net (₹99.10 crore in Hindi), making it one of India's top openers ever.

Even with a slight dip to ₹80.72 crore on day two, it remained one of the strongest early runs among recent big releases.

By day three, earnings jumped again to over ₹112 crore net, bringing the India net to about ₹339 crore after three days (about ₹345 crore after four days, live) while crossing ₹500 crore worldwide.