Box office: 'Dhurandhar' sequel outperforms entire lifetime collections of 'War'

In just three days, Dhurandhar collected ₹339 crore net in India, outperforming the entire lifetime earnings of biggies like War (₹318 crore), Tiger 3 (₹282.79 crore), and War 2 (₹236 crore). The film dropped across five languages. Paid previews alone earned ₹43 crore and packed theaters; by Saturday, occupancy hit an impressive 81.6%. Globally, it's already pulled in around ₹501.04 crore worldwide.

Why you should watch the film in theaters

If you're into high-energy action flicks with a star-studded cast and love catching films that everyone's talking about right now, Dhurandhar is probably worth your ticket.

With its record-breaking start and all the buzz around it, this one's hard to ignore for any movie fan.