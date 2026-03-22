Box office: 'Dhurandhar' sequel outperforms entire lifetime collections of 'War'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, an action-packed sequel directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
Released on March 19 (with paid previews a day early), it's already making headlines for its massive box office run and is eyeing the ₹2,000 crore worldwide club.
'Dhurandhar' in numbers
In just three days, Dhurandhar collected ₹339 crore net in India, outperforming the entire lifetime earnings of biggies like War (₹318 crore), Tiger 3 (₹282.79 crore), and War 2 (₹236 crore).
The film dropped across five languages. Paid previews alone earned ₹43 crore and packed theaters; by Saturday, occupancy hit an impressive 81.6%.
Globally, it's already pulled in around ₹501.04 crore worldwide.
Why you should watch the film in theaters
If you're into high-energy action flicks with a star-studded cast and love catching films that everyone's talking about right now, Dhurandhar is probably worth your ticket.
With its record-breaking start and all the buzz around it, this one's hard to ignore for any movie fan.