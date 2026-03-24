Box office: 'Dhurandhar' series joins ₹2,000cr club
Dhurandhar series just joined the ultra-exclusive ₹2,000 crore club worldwide, the first Hindi film series to ever do it.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, it now stands alongside mega-hits like Baahubali and Pushpa.
Both Dhurandhar films also crossed ₹500 crore in a single language, but Dhurandhar 2 is setting fresh records of its own.
'Dhurandhar 2' is fastest Hindi film to ₹1,000 crore
In just six days, Dhurandhar 2 pulled in ₹919 crore globally, overtaking Kantara Chapter 1's entire run. Day six alone added over ₹56 crore in India, pushing its domestic total past ₹575 crore.
Internationally, it's packing theaters in North America and broke speed records in the UK and Ireland by hitting £2 million faster than any Indian film before.
With this momentum, it's on track to become the fastest Hindi movie ever to hit ₹1,000 crore worldwide, thanks to an engaging story and a standout cast.