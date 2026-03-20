Box office: 'Dhurandhar' sets new record with ₹44cr in previews

Hindi shows saw the strongest demand, while Telugu and Tamil shows also saw strong bookings. Released in five languages, the movie is now eyeing a ₹100 crore-plus opening day.

OTT details of the film

If you're waiting to watch at home, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar once its theatrical run wraps up. TV-broadcast rights have not been publicly confirmed.

With the first film earning ₹1,300 crore globally, expectations for this sequel are sky-high.