Box office: 'Dhurandhar' sets new record with ₹44cr in previews
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, hit theaters worldwide on March 19 and made waves even before its official release.
The film pulled in ₹44 crore (net) from paid previews on March 18, setting a new paid-previews record, surpassing the previous ₹25 crore mark.
Film is released in 5 languages
Hindi shows saw the strongest demand, while Telugu and Tamil shows also saw strong bookings.
Released in five languages, the movie is now eyeing a ₹100 crore-plus opening day.
OTT details of the film
If you're waiting to watch at home, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar once its theatrical run wraps up. TV-broadcast rights have not been publicly confirmed.
With the first film earning ₹1,300 crore globally, expectations for this sequel are sky-high.