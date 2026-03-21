Box office: 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' collects ₹236cr+ globally Entertainment Mar 21, 2026

Ranveer Singh is back as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel to 2025's Dhurandhar.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this geopolitical action thriller follows Mazari as he infiltrates Lyari's terror-criminal network.

The film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi.

Released on March 19 in multiple languages across over 21,000 shows, it's already making waves.