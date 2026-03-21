Box office: 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' collects ₹236cr+ globally
Ranveer Singh is back as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel to 2025's Dhurandhar.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this geopolitical action thriller follows Mazari as he infiltrates Lyari's terror-criminal network.
The film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi.
Released on March 19 in multiple languages across over 21,000 shows, it's already making waves.
Film in no need of introduction!
Dhurandhar The Revenge pulled in an impressive ₹43-44 crore just from paid previews. On opening day alone (March 19), it netted ₹102.55 crore.
Day two saw a slight dip with ₹80.72 crore net, but the total India net collection hit ₹226.27 crore (gross: ₹269.39 crore).
Globally, it grossed ₹236.63 crore on Day one.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into high-stakes action with a geopolitical twist and an all-star cast led by Ranveer Singh, this one's worth checking out, especially given its record-breaking start and buzz among moviegoers right now.