Box office: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' nears all-time top spot
Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, a Malayalam fantasy superhero action comedy film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Wayfarer Films (Dulquer Salmaan's production house), has become a huge hit since its release on August 28, 2024.
Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen K Gafoor, and Sandy Master, the movie blends fantasy with action and has really grabbed attention across India.
Film is now 2nd-biggest Malayalam film in India
The film has pulled in ₹148.85 crore in India after just over a month—₹114 crore of that from Kerala alone.
It's now less than ₹5 crore away from beating Mohanlal's Thudarum (₹118.9 crore) for the all-time top spot in Kerala box office history.
Globally, Lokah has crossed ₹289 crore with strong support from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and international fans.
Is it worth watching?
If you're into epic fantasy adventures with big-screen spectacle—and want to see what everyone's talking about—Lokah: Chapter 1 is probably worth your ticket.
Bonus: the sequel is already announced!
Lokah: Chapter 2 will star Tovino Thomas and bring back director Arun (plus a Dulquer Salmaan cameo), so there's more excitement ahead for fans.