Box office: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' nears all-time top spot

Film is now 2nd-biggest Malayalam film in India

The film has pulled in ₹148.85 crore in India after just over a month—₹114 crore of that from Kerala alone.

It's now less than ₹5 crore away from beating Mohanlal's Thudarum (₹118.9 crore) for the all-time top spot in Kerala box office history.

Globally, Lokah has crossed ₹289 crore with strong support from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and international fans.