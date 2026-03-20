Box office: Ken Karunas's 'Youth' earns ₹3.20 crore
Entertainment
Ken Karunas's new Tamil film Youth has kicked off with a solid box office debut, earning ₹3.20 crore net from 66 shows and averaging 34.8% occupancy on its first day.
What is the film about?
Youth is a comedy-romance-drama following young Praveen (played by Ken Karunaas) as he navigates crushes, heartbreaks, and growing up before school ends.
The cast also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, and Priyanshi Yadav.
Early reviews call it a feel-good entertainer with plenty of relatable moments.
Ken Karunas shared emotional note ahead of release
Ahead of the film's release, Ken Karunas shared an emotional note, calling Youth his "little baby" and saying every frame was made for audience smiles and connection, showing just how much this project means to him.