Box office: Manipuri film 'Boong' beats Bollywood biggies
Boong, a Manipuri coming-of-age drama, just made history as the first film in its language to earn over ₹1 crore at the Indian box office.
Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi in her feature debut, it stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam.
The film follows Boong's journey growing up and discovering himself, and dropped on March 6 with backing from Excel Entertainment (Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani), Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures.
'Boong''s awards and accolades
Boong isn't just a box office hit: it also grabbed the Best Children's and Family Film award at the 2026 BAFTAs, beating out big names like Zootopia 2 and Lilo and Stitch.
Director Lakshmipriya Devi picked up Best Director at Goa's Bulbul Children's International Film Festival too.
Where to watch the film
The movie wowed audiences at top festivals, premiering at Toronto (TIFF) 2024 and showing at Warsaw and MAMI Mumbai.
Boong blends heartwarming storytelling with global appeal.
If you're looking for something fresh that's making waves internationally, this one's worth a watch!