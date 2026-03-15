Box office: Manipuri film 'Boong' beats Bollywood biggies Entertainment Mar 15, 2026

Boong, a Manipuri coming-of-age drama, just made history as the first film in its language to earn over ₹1 crore at the Indian box office.

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi in her feature debut, it stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam.

The film follows Boong's journey growing up and discovering himself, and dropped on March 6 with backing from Excel Entertainment (Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani), Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures.