Nani's 'The Paradise' dips on Day-6, but crosses ₹150cr worldwide

The Paradise's Tuesday collections marked a 12% decline from the previous day's earnings of ₹5 crore.

The film has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark, with an India net collection of ₹101.5 crore and a total India gross of ₹120 crore.

On the overseas front, it added another ₹50 lakh to its earnings on Tuesday, taking the total overseas gross collections to ₹30.5 crore and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹150.5 crore.