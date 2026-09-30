Nani's 'The Paradise' dips on Day-6, but crosses ₹150cr worldwide
What's the story
Despite a strong opening, Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela's film The Paradise is witnessing a gradual decline in collections due to mixed audience reactions. On Tuesday, the action thriller earned under ₹5 crore in India. Per trade analyst Sacnilk, the film minted over ₹4.4 crore across 5,772 shows on Tuesday alone. It is still crossing milestones, both domestically and globally.
Box office performance
'The Paradise' crosses ₹100 crore mark in India
The Paradise's Tuesday collections marked a 12% decline from the previous day's earnings of ₹5 crore.
The film has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark, with an India net collection of ₹101.5 crore and a total India gross of ₹120 crore.
On the overseas front, it added another ₹50 lakh to its earnings on Tuesday, taking the total overseas gross collections to ₹30.5 crore and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹150.5 crore.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'The Paradise'
The Paradise, released on September 24 in multiple languages including English, Bengali, and Spanish, is set in the slums of 1980s Secunderabad.
The film follows a marginalized community facing social discrimination and denial of basic rights. Nani plays Jadal, an intense character from this community.
The movie also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sampoornesh Babu, with Keerthy Suresh making a special appearance.