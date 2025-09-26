Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' rakes in ₹70cr
Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's new action thriller, They Call Him OG, is making serious waves at the box office. The film pulled in a massive ₹70cr on its opening day, with another ₹20.25cr coming just from advance bookings in Telugu-speaking states.
Directed by Sujeeth and featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sriya Reddy, OG is quickly becoming the talk of the town.
Film is already a blockbuster in the making
OG hit nearly 4,000 theaters with a solid 69% occupancy rate—Vijayawada alone saw an impressive 94%.
It's already outperformed previous openers like Saiyaara and Chhaava, as well as Pawan Kalyan's last release.
Even without hitting full capacity like Coolie did, OG is drawing big audiences across cities—including Delhi NCR and Mumbai—thanks to its strong women-centric storyline that seems to be connecting with fans everywhere.