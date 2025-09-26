Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' rakes in ₹70cr

Film is already a blockbuster in the making

OG hit nearly 4,000 theaters with a solid 69% occupancy rate—Vijayawada alone saw an impressive 94%.

It's already outperformed previous openers like Saiyaara and Chhaava, as well as Pawan Kalyan's last release.

Even without hitting full capacity like Coolie did, OG is drawing big audiences across cities—including Delhi NCR and Mumbai—thanks to its strong women-centric storyline that seems to be connecting with fans everywhere.