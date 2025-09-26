Next Article
Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' sets records
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's new action film, They Call Him OG, is making waves—becoming his first movie to cross ₹100cr and pulling in a massive ₹131cr worldwide.
The big headline? OG set an all-time record with ₹30.5cr from paid premieres in India, leaving previous benchmarks far behind.
'OG' breaks records in US, too
Produced by DVV Entertainment, OG outperformed hits like Chennai Express and Pushpa 2 during Indian paid premieres.
The film also made a splash overseas, earning nearly $3 million from US previews alone—ranking fourth among Telugu films there.
With worldwide premiere collections hitting ₹63.3cr, OG has set a new bar for what's possible at the box office and shows just how strong Pawan Kalyan's fanbase really is.