Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' opens strongly
Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a mass action comedy directed by Harish Shankar and starring Pawan Kalyan, just made a big splash in Tollywood.
The film opened to ₹31.50 crore net in India on day one (₹37.17 crore gross), a strong opening for the film.
Advance bookings brought in ₹10.6 crore
Advance bookings alone brought in ₹10.6 crore from 4.19 lakh tickets, ranking third for opening day pre-sales among Tollywood films this year, just behind The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.
North American premiere pre-sales were $320,000
While the movie is crushing it at home, its North American premiere pre-sales were $320,000, a sharp drop compared to They Call Him OG's $2.57 million in North American premiere pre-sales.
Still, with a worldwide pre-release business of ₹127 crore, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is definitely making waves overall!