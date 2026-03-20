Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' opens strongly

Advance bookings alone brought in ₹10.6 crore from 4.19 lakh tickets, ranking third for opening day pre-sales among Tollywood films this year, just behind The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

North American premiere pre-sales were $320,000

While the movie is crushing it at home, its North American premiere pre-sales were $320,000, a sharp drop compared to They Call Him OG's $2.57 million in North American premiere pre-sales.

Still, with a worldwide pre-release business of ₹127 crore, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is definitely making waves overall!