Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' remains steady; nears ₹180cr in 11 days

Irumudi witnessed an overall occupancy of 45.6% on its second Monday. The occupancy started at 22.54% in the morning, increased to 35.46% in the afternoon, and further rose to 46.46%.

It later dipped to 42.62% during the night shows, indicating consistent audience interest throughout the day.

The film's international collection also contributed to its success, with earnings of ₹50L on Day 11 and a total overseas gross of ₹21 crore. The global gross is at ₹179.1 crore.