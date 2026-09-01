Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' remains steady; nears ₹180cr in 11 days
What's the story
Ravi Teja's latest film, Irumudi, is continuing its strong performance at the box office. The family drama, which was released on August 21, collected over ₹6.6 crore on its second Monday (Day 11). This marks a drop of 56% from the previous day's (a Sunday) earnings of ₹15 crore but still indicates a healthy run for the film in its second week.
Box office performance
'Irumudi's domestic net collection stands at ₹136 crore
The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, has reportedly earned ₹136.15 crore in India net collections.
The Tamil version of the movie earned a modest ₹1 lakh across 29 shows with a 12% occupancy rate.
Meanwhile, the Telugu version raked in a whopping ₹6.59 crore from 2,652 shows and had an impressive 46% occupancy rate on its second Monday, according to Sacnilk.
Occupancy details
International collection and overall occupancy
Irumudi witnessed an overall occupancy of 45.6% on its second Monday. The occupancy started at 22.54% in the morning, increased to 35.46% in the afternoon, and further rose to 46.46%.
It later dipped to 42.62% during the night shows, indicating consistent audience interest throughout the day.
The film's international collection also contributed to its success, with earnings of ₹50L on Day 11 and a total overseas gross of ₹21 crore. The global gross is at ₹179.1 crore.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Irumudi'
Irumudi features Teja in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead. The film also stars Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar, and Sunil in the cast.
The story revolves around Teja's character, a father who embarks on a holy Ayyappa Deeksha at his young daughter's request.
The film has been well-received by audiences, especially Teja's fans who have lauded his performance and celebrated his return to the big screen.