Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' dips; total reaches ₹32cr
What's the story
The horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, saw a minor uptick in its box-office earnings on its second Sunday. The film raked in ₹95L in India net revenue, a 5.6% increase from Saturday's figures. This has taken its worldwide gross to ₹32.31cr, reported Sacnilk on Monday. The domestic gross stands at ₹29.21cr and the India net total at ₹24.6cr, with overseas markets contributing an additional ₹10L on Sunday alone, bringing the total international gross to ₹3.1cr.
Box office trend
'Nayyi Navelli' rakes in ₹2.45cr during 2nd week
The film's second-week collections improved gradually after a slow start on Friday.
It earned ₹0.6cr on October 23, followed by ₹90L on Saturday and further rose to ₹95L on Sunday.
The total earnings for the second week stand at ₹2.45cr, with Sunday contributing 3.9% of its India net total.
This follows a strong opening week which ended with an impressive ₹22.15cr in India net collections despite starting slow at just over ₹3cr on Day 1 (October 16).
Audience engagement
Film in numbers: Occupancy, footfall, and more
The Hindi 2D version of Nayyi Navelli recorded an overall theater occupancy of 24.99% on Sunday, with evening shows leading at 33.38%.
Afternoon shows followed closely behind at 27.31%, while night and morning sessions recorded lower occupancies of 21.38% and 11.69%, respectively.
On its 10th day, the film attracted a total footfall of 44,527 viewers, taking its cumulative footfall to 12,11,579 since release according to the supplied figures.
Can daily figures cross the ₹1cr mark again, though?
Film overview
More about 'Nayyi Navelli'
Directed by Balaji Mohan in his Bollywood directorial debut, Nayyi Navelli features Gautam as Mohini. The film also stars Adinath Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, and Sushmita Mukherjee.
Set in Meerut, the story follows a newlywed woman whose entry into a dysfunctional household brings happiness but also suspicion from her brother-in-law, who believes she may be a witch or evil spirit.
G.V. Prakash Kumar has composed the film's music.