Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' dips; total reaches ₹32cr

The film's second-week collections improved gradually after a slow start on Friday.

It earned ₹0.6cr on October 23, followed by ₹90L on Saturday and further rose to ₹95L on Sunday.

The total earnings for the second week stand at ₹2.45cr, with Sunday contributing 3.9% of its India net total.

This follows a strong opening week which ended with an impressive ₹22.15cr in India net collections despite starting slow at just over ₹3cr on Day 1 (October 16).