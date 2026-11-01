Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' remains slow; eyes ₹35cr worldwide
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's latest film, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, has reportedly earned a worldwide gross collection of ₹29.84cr so far. The Hindi legal drama has raked in ₹22.6cr net in India, with its domestic gross standing at ₹26.81cr and overseas markets contributing another ₹3.03cr, per Sacnilk. These earnings are below the film's estimated overall cost of around ₹70cr, including prints and advertising expenses.
Box office recovery
'Prahaar' witnessed a significant jump on Saturday
After a slow start to its second week, Prahaar witnessed a jump in its box office performance on Saturday.
The film's India net collection rose from ₹35L to ₹60L, while the corresponding gross figures increased from ₹42L to ₹70L. This marked a 71.4% jump in earnings compared to Friday's collections.
Despite this improvement, the overall business remains modest, with show counts increasing from 914 on Friday to 933 on Saturday and occupancy figures rising from 10% to 15%.
Box office drop
Looking at film's net collections in India
The film opened its theatrical run with ₹17.15cr net in India during the first seven days, grossing ₹20.44cr.
However, the second week saw a significant drop with only ₹4.5cr net and ₹5.25cr gross added during Days 8-14, a staggering 73.8% decline compared to its opening-week performance.
The first two days of the third week contributed another ₹95L to India's net total, and gross earnings stood at ₹1.12cr for this period before Saturday's jump offered some recovery.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Prahaar'
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story stars Rao as the titular character.
It explores public prosecutor Nikam's role in major legal battles involving the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
The film revisits some of India's most significant criminal trials through these landmark cases.
The drama also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Wamiqa Gabbi.