Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' remains slow; eyes ₹35cr worldwide

After a slow start to its second week, Prahaar witnessed a jump in its box office performance on Saturday.

The film's India net collection rose from ₹35L to ₹60L, while the corresponding gross figures increased from ₹42L to ₹70L. This marked a 71.4% jump in earnings compared to Friday's collections.

Despite this improvement, the overall business remains modest, with show counts increasing from 914 on Friday to 933 on Saturday and occupancy figures rising from 10% to 15%.