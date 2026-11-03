'Ranabaali' still needs ₹4cr to recover its budget: Report
What's the story
The film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, and Arnold Vosloo, is witnessing a major dip in its box office performance. The movie earned ₹21 lakh net in India on Monday (November 2), taking its domestic net collection to ₹58.48cr after 18 days of release. The film still needs around ₹4cr to break even with its reported budget of ₹84cr (this includes promotional costs).
Box office performance
'Ranabaali' joins the ₹80cr club
The film's Day 18 collection reflects a major dip from its earlier earnings. After earning ₹38 lakh on Sunday, the Telugu release added ₹21 lakh on Monday from 492 shows across India.
Its overall domestic net earnings now stand at ₹58.48cr with an India gross collection of ₹67.92cr.
Overseas earnings have further taken the worldwide total to ₹80.27cr, per Sacnilk. So, it is yet to even match its reported budget.
Box office trend
Film's week-wise collection so far
Ranabaali started its theatrical run with ₹45.2cr net in the first seven days.
However, it saw a major drop in earnings during its second week, collecting only ₹12.1cr net and ₹14cr gross between Days 8 and 14, a staggering 73.2% decline from the first week.
Its third-week performance has been even lower, adding just ₹1.18cr net and ₹1.37cr gross from Days 15 to 18.
Occupancy rates
Theater occupancy and film details
The Telugu version of Ranabaali saw an overall theater occupancy of 13.52% on Day 18. Morning shows had the highest occupancy at 15.36%, while afternoon screenings were at 10.45%.
The film is set during the Madras Famine of 1876-1878 in the Rayalaseema region and follows a horseman who leads a local resistance against British colonial rule.