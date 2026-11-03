'Ranabaali' still needs ₹4cr to recover its budget: Report

The film's Day 18 collection reflects a major dip from its earlier earnings. After earning ₹38 lakh on Sunday, the Telugu release added ₹21 lakh on Monday from 492 shows across India.

Its overall domestic net earnings now stand at ₹58.48cr with an India gross collection of ₹67.92cr.

Overseas earnings have further taken the worldwide total to ₹80.27cr, per Sacnilk. So, it is yet to even match its reported budget.