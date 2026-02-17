Box office: 'Prakambanam' continues to earn in double digits
"Prakambanam," a Malayalam horror-comedy that draws on everyday hostel life and mild spooky moments, is turning heads for its fun mix of scares and laughs.
Directed by Vijesh Panathur and written by Sreehari Vadakkan, the film features Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, and AL Ameen in lead roles.
Looking at the film in numbers
Made on a ₹4 crore budget, "Prakambanam" has already pulled in ₹10.25 crore net (₹12.09 crore gross) in India by Day 15 (Feb 13, 2026)—more than doubling its investment.
Its worldwide total was reported at around ₹15.9 crore as of February 13, 2026, with overseas earnings of ₹4.55 crore.
Why you should watch it
If you like movies that blend hostel humor with just the right touch of spooky fun (without going overboard on scares), this one's worth checking out—especially since it's been a hit with young audiences even against new releases.