Box office: 'Prakambanam' continues to earn in double digits

Made on a ₹4 crore budget, "Prakambanam" has already pulled in ₹10.25 crore net (₹12.09 crore gross) in India by Day 15 (Feb 13, 2026)—more than doubling its investment. Its worldwide total was reported at around ₹15.9 crore as of February 13, 2026, with overseas earnings of ₹4.55 crore.

Why you should watch it

If you like movies that blend hostel humor with just the right touch of spooky fun (without going overboard on scares), this one's worth checking out—especially since it's been a hit with young audiences even against new releases.