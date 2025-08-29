Next Article
Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' nears ₹500cr globally
Rajinikanth's action thriller "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is making waves at the box office.
The film also stars Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan, with cameos from Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.
Released on August 14 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, it's been a major pan-Indian event.
'Coolie' on its way to ₹300cr club in India
"Coolie" stormed in with a massive ₹65cr opening day but saw collections dip to ₹1.68cr by day 15.
Still, its total Indian earnings have crossed ₹270cr and global collections are close to the ₹500cr mark.
'Coolie' vs 'War 2'
Despite an 'A' certificate (instead of the requested 'U/A'), "Coolie" has held strong against Hrithik Roshan's "War 2," which made ₹231cr in 15 days.
Even with daily ups and downs, the film is holding steady across languages.