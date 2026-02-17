Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' completes 75 days in theaters
Dhurandhar, an action-packed spy thriller from director Aditya Dhar, just hit the 75-day mark in theaters.
The film stars Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari and Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, a Baloch gang leader in Pakistan's Lyari.
With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal rounding out the cast, Dhurandhar made waves after its December 5, 2025 release—going on to gross over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
'Dhurandhar' in numbers
Dhurandhar pulled in ₹196.50 crore during its first week and peaked at ₹241 crore in week two.
By the end of 10 weeks, it had earned a massive ₹787.25 crore nett in India—even though weekly earnings slowed down to just ₹75 lakh by week 10.
Globally, it went on to gross over ₹1,300 crore.
Meanwhile, here's when the sequel is releasing
The sequel—Dhurandhar: The Revenge—drops March 19, 2026 across Hindi and South Indian languages.
Following the success of the first film, which had a reported budget of ₹280 crore, this franchise isn't slowing down anytime soon!