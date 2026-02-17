Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' completes 75 days in theaters

'Dhurandhar' in numbers

Dhurandhar pulled in ₹196.50 crore during its first week and peaked at ₹241 crore in week two.

By the end of 10 weeks, it had earned a massive ₹787.25 crore nett in India—even though weekly earnings slowed down to just ₹75 lakh by week 10.

Globally, it went on to gross over ₹1,300 crore.