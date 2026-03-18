Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' earns over ₹1,300cr
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh just gave a big shoutout to fans after his new spy thriller, Dhurandhar, raked in a massive ₹1,300 crore worldwide since its December 2025 release.
With the original Dhurandhar earning ₹1,000 crore domestically and Singh starring, the film is directed by Aditya Dhar and has clearly struck a chord.
Meanwhile, original 'Dhurandhar' is getting re-released
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release on March 19, so more people can catch it on the big screen.
The soundtrack is also getting buzz: Shashwat Sachdev teamed up with Dhar again for six original tracks (plus five more in an extended album), featuring artists like Diljit Dosanjh.