Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' mints ₹145cr+ in 2 days Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and a star-studded cast, has stormed the box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller pulled in ₹145.55 crore net in just two days, counting paid previews and its official opening on March 19.

Its total domestic gross reached ₹172.63 crore.