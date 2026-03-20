Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' mints ₹145cr+ in 2 days
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and a star-studded cast, has stormed the box office.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller pulled in ₹145.55 crore net in just two days, counting paid previews and its official opening on March 19.
Its total domestic gross reached ₹172.63 crore.
'Dhurandhar' breaks records with advance ticket sales
The hype was real: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge sold 2.41 million tickets in BookMyShow pre-sales, breaking records before release.
Advance bookings crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide (estimated around ₹175-200 crore) ahead of release, including ₹93 crore from overseas fans.